NFL investigating Colts player for possible violations of the league’s gambling policy

The NFL has launched an investigation into whether an Indianapolis Colts player has made possible violations of the league’s gambling policy.

SportsHandle.com first reported Monday that the investigation surrounding the Indianapolis-based NFL franchise is “isolated to one player.”

A source told the sports media outlet that the unidentified player was involved in “pervasive” wagering activities, saying there is evidence that the player placed hundreds of wagers, including some wagers being placed on his own team.

In a statement, Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) Deputy Director Jenny Reske told Sports Handle that her agency is looking into the matter.

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske told the outlet. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

The news comes as the league suspended five players, four from the Detriot Lions and one from the Washington Commanders, for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely by the league for betting on NFL games.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams, a former 2022 first-round pick by Detriot, and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions from the league for betting on non-NFL games from a team facility.

Cephus, Moore, and Berryhill were later released by the Lions, according to ESPN.

Last year, the NFL suspended then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a full season for violating the league’s gambling policy. Ridley, a former standout at the University of Alabama, was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Ridley, 28, was then the fifth league player to sit out a full season due to gambling, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Paul Hornung and Alex Karras and former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter.

A Colts spokesperson told ESPN that they are aware of the league’s investigation, adding that they “have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL declined to comment on the matter at The Hill’s inquiry.

The Hill has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Gaming Commission for comment and more information on the matter.