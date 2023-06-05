trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty in new federal case: lawyer

by Julia Mueller - 06/05/23 9:25 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/05/23 9:25 PM ET
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6 year old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Monday Jan. 9, 2023. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who’s devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

The mother of the six-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher earlier this year will plead guilty to federal charges, her attorney has reportedly said.

NBC News and CNN report that the attorney for Deja Taylor said the anticipated guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that will keep the case from going to a grand jury. Further details on the terms of the deal will be revealed when Taylor enters the plea.

Taylor was charged with unlawful use of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and with making a false statement during the purchase of the firearm, according to the reports. 

Taylor’s six-year-old son shot Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner in the head and chest inside her classroom back in January. Taylor has said she’s “willing to take responsibility” for the incident as a parent.

Zwerner sustained gunshot woulds but survived and later filed a lawsuit against the Newport News School Board and the school’s administrators, claiming gross negligence and reckless disregard. 

School officials revealed after the incident that administrators had suspected the child may have had a weapon before the shooting occurred and searched his backpack, though nothing turned up, according to the Associated Press.

Tags Abby Zwerner guilty plea

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  3. George Santos asks judge to keep sealed names of bail sponsors
  4. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  5. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  6. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  7. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  8. Trump, DeSantis in open warfare as 2024 race heats up
  9. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  10. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  11. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  12. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  13. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  14. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  15. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  16. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  17. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  18. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
Load more

Video

See all Video