trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Rory McIlroy: ‘I still hate LIV’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/07/23 3:06 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/07/23 3:06 PM ET
Golfer Rory McIlroy speaks at a press conference during the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Rory McIIroy, an outspoken critic of Saudi-backed LIV Golf, isn’t changing his tune now that the league is set to merge with the PGA Tour.

“I still hate LIV,” McIlroy told reporters ahead of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club this week.

“Like, I hate LIV. I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does. I think that’s where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF — very different from LIV.”

PIF is the acronym for the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia that will reportedly share control of the merged world golf entity.

“So look going forward. I hope that there’s you know, there may be a team elements and you’re gonna see maybe…whoever else play in some sort of team golf, but I don’t think it’ll look anything like LIV has looked and I think that’s a good thing,” McIlroy added. 

The LIV Tour has sought to distinguish itself from the PGA in a variety of ways, from playing music on the course to forming teams of golfers and playing shorter tournaments. It’s motto is “golf, but louder.”

Mcllroy’s remarks come a day after the PGA Tour announced the merger on Tuesday. If the deal goes through, players like McIlroy, who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, would once again start competing with players who left the tour for huge LIV paychecks.

Bryson DeChambeau, one of the early golfers to sign with LIV, praised the merger during an interview with CNN Tuesday night.

“I think this is the best thing that could ever happen for the game of golf and I am extremely proud to be part of that,” he said.

“It does stink a little bit from my perspective that the PGA tour players are not necessarily winning, I hope they can find a way to make sure they are valued the same way we are over at LIV,” he added.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins also asked DeChambeau about the role of Saudi Arabia’s leaders in human rights abuses and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“What I can say is they are trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in a while,” he said. “And nobody’s perfect, but we’re all trying to improve in life.”

The merger would also end ongoing antitrust litigation between the two golfing leagues. The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, previously suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and DeChambeau for their decision to jump ship.

9/11 Families United, A group that represents the families of 9/11 victims, called out the PGA for its merger with LIV Golf, saying in a statement that they were “shocked and deeply offended” by the news. 

“Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf,” 9/11 Families United chairwoman Terry Strada said in a statement.

Tags LIV Golf PGA Tour Rory McIlroy Rory Mcllroy Saudi Arabia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  4. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  5. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  6. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  7. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  8. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  9. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  10. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  11. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  12. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  13. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  14. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  15. Trump says he has not been told he’s being indicted in federal investigation
  16. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  17. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  18. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
Load more

Video

See all Video