trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Which mask is best for wildfire smoke?

by Kim Posey and Bill Disbrow - 06/07/23 4:59 PM ET
by Kim Posey and Bill Disbrow - 06/07/23 4:59 PM ET

(KDVR) — With smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires drifting south and blanketing much of the U.S., Americans are looking for ways to cope with a haze of very unhealthy air.

Anthony Gerber said the people most at risk in smoky conditions are those with lung disease, older people, and the very young. He said if those people have symptoms outside, they may benefit from wearing a well-fitted mask.

But keep in mind, surgical and cloth masks do not help in these conditions.

“Really, N95s are the only masks which are really proven to be effective,” Gerber said.

N95 masks filter particles as small as 0.3 micrometers, a fraction of the width of a human hair, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Still, masks are not an ideal solution for wildfire smoke. San Francisco health officials previously told SF Gate that sealed buildings with filtered HVAC systems are preferable to mask use.

“If you have filters on your home HVAC system, you should make sure they’re up to date and high quality,” Dr. David Hill, a pulmonologist in Waterbury, Connecticut told the Associated Press.

Air quality alerts often caution “sensitive groups,” to stay indoors. That is a big category that includes children whose lungs are still developing, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Gerber, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, said filters can help with smoke, but not all are effective, “Most folks will put them in their bedroom, but again, it has to be a HEPA filter and it has to be matched to the size of the space you are filtering.”

Even though smoke seems familiar, it is actually a complex mixture of shapes, from round to corkscrew-shaped under the microscope. It’s an intense form of pollution.

That makes this a good time for everyone to put off yard work and outdoor exercise.

As during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials say a snug fit is the key to getting protection from your N95. Bandanas and surgical masks typically fail to offer the needed protection.

The good news is that weather patterns change and the worst conditions should only last a day or two, though lighter smoke could linger for several days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags John Hicks

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  4. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  10. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  11. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  12. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  13. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  14. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
  15. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  16. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  17. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  18. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
Load more

Video

See all Video