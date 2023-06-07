trending:

MLB, WNBA, NWSL games postponed due to air quality 

by Julia Mueller - 06/07/23 5:41 PM ET
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Poor air quality in the eastern United States caused the cancellation of two professional baseball games, a women’s basketball game and a women’s soccer match all set for Wednesday night.

Wildfires raging in Canada has lead to smoky conditions in parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, where many schools cancelled outdoor activities and vulnerable populations have been advised to remain indoors if possible.

A Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, set for Wednesday in New York, will be made up on Thursday, the team said. It was rescheduled “because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.”

Another game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers, initially slated for Wednesday, will also be made up on Thursday due to air quality in the Philadelphia area.

“These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities,” MLB said in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) postponed a Wednesday night matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty “due to the air quality issues impacting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the greater New York area following the wildfires in Canada.” Rescheduling details were not immediately available. 

The National Women’s Soccer League will also reschedule a match between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride “due to poor air quality conditions in the New York metropolitan area.” 

New York topped the IQ Air list of cities with the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday with a “very unhealthy” rating. Philadelphia and other cities along the East Coast have reportedly received “code red” air quality warnings, prompting concerns about the health and safety impacts.

