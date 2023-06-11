Brittney Griner, teammates confronted by ‘provocateur’ at airport

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted at the airport by a social media influencer and “provocateur,” the WNBA said.

“As we gather additional information about today’s incident at the Dallas Airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate,” the WNBA said in a statement.

Griner is kicking off her first season back on the Phoenix Mercury after her return from Russia, where she was detained for nearly 10 months on drug-related charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but was brought back to the United States in a prisoner exchange in December 2022.

The WNBA said that prior to the start of the season, the league worked with Griner and her team to “ensure her safety” during travel, including allowing charter flights for WNBA games as well as assigning security to her. The league reiterated that the safety of Griner and other league players is a “top priority.”

The Phoenix Mercury also released a statement saying that they are reviewing the incident, which took place at the Dallas airport. The team added that it will be coordinated with the WNBA on next steps.

“We are committed to our support for [Brittney Griner] and advocated for all American hostages abroad,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue our support of the marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety”

Griner’s teammate, Brianna Turner, tweeted that people were following the players with cameras and were saying “wild remarks.”

“Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront,” she tweeted. “People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Cola, called on the WNBA to secure more charter flights and security measures for all the players. The WNBA union also issued a statement calling for similar measures, saying that charter travel was not a “competitive advantage” issue.

“Brittney Griner and the @WNBA players are leaders who inspire hope for a better, more inclusive and less divided America,” she tweeted. “They are celebrated for the ways their activism inspires positive change. In doing that, they also become targets for hate, threats and violence and today’s incident is a clear reminder of that.”