Sununu says it’s likely ‘some type of guilty verdict’ will come down on Trump

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday said it’s likely “some type of guilty verdict” will come down on former President Trump as he faces a federal indictment for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Everyone has to be very straightforward and transparent about it and acknowledge the realities of the severity of these accusations and these allegations,” Sununu said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” when asked by host John Dickerson how “a politician of good faith” should respond in the wake of the indictment news.

“They’re very real, they’re self-inflicted, this is nothing like we’ve ever- anything we’ve seen before,” Sununu said of the allegations. “And there’s very likely, I think, going to come down to some type of guilty verdict on the [former] president, at least on some of these charges.”

The former president now faces a 37-count federal indictment in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe, adding to the slew of legal challenges Trump now faces.

“If half of what they say they can prove is provable, then he’s got a real problem on his hands and it’s self-inflicted,” Sununu said of Trump and the indictment on Sunday.

Trump is running for president in 2024 after losing his 2020 reelection bid to President Biden. After months of speculation about whether the New Hampshire governor would lodge a campaign, Sununu announced last week that he won’t join Trump in the 2024 race.