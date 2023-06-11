trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Sununu says it’s likely ‘some type of guilty verdict’ will come down on Trump

by Julia Mueller - 06/11/23 6:07 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/11/23 6:07 PM ET

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday said it’s likely “some type of guilty verdict” will come down on former President Trump as he faces a federal indictment for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Everyone has to be very straightforward and transparent about it and acknowledge the realities of the severity of these accusations and these allegations,” Sununu said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” when asked by host John Dickerson how “a politician of good faith” should respond in the wake of the indictment news.

“They’re very real, they’re self-inflicted, this is nothing like we’ve ever- anything we’ve seen before,” Sununu said of the allegations. “And there’s very likely, I think, going to come down to some type of guilty verdict on the [former] president, at least on some of these charges.”  

The former president now faces a 37-count federal indictment in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe, adding to the slew of legal challenges Trump now faces.

“If half of what they say they can prove is provable, then he’s got a real problem on his hands and it’s self-inflicted,” Sununu said of Trump and the indictment on Sunday.

Trump is running for president in 2024 after losing his 2020 reelection bid to President Biden. After months of speculation about whether the New Hampshire governor would lodge a campaign, Sununu announced last week that he won’t join Trump in the 2024 race.

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Sununu Chris Sununu Donald Trump John Dickerson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  4. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  5. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  8. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  9. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  10. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  11. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  12. Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
  13. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  14. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  15. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  16. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  17. 80 percent of likely GOP voters think Trump should still be able to be ...
  18. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video