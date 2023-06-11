Trump slams Bill Barr as ‘a coward who didn’t do his job’

Former President Trump on Sunday repeatedly slammed his former Attorney General Bill Barr with a litany of insulting terms including as “a coward who didn’t do his job” as he argued that “virtually everybody” besides Barr finds the former president’s recent federal indictment a “disgrace.”

“This thing is a disgrace and virtually everybody other than a low life like Bill Barr — who I, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless, he wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do — but everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment. It shouldn’t happen,” Trump said on “The Roger Stone Show” on 77 WABC.

The interview was the debut episode of the longtime Trump ally’s radio show and the former president’s first media interview appearance since he was charged in a 37-count indictment revealed on Thursday over his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House.

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job. He was desperately afraid of being impeached. You remember when the Democrats were saying, ‘We’re going to impeach Bill Barr.’ There was no reason to impeach him. But they were going to impeach Bill Barr. He was petrified of being impeached,” Trump said.

“We had unbelievable people as you know, in the administration, but we also had some that we got wrong and Bill Barr was a mistake. And you know, too bad — but he was a mistake,” Trump said.

Barr was attorney general during the Trump administration until he left the Justice Department in December 2020, breaking with Trump to state publicly that the FBI and DOJ had found no evidence to back up the then-president’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Barr has critiqued the characterization of Trump as a victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt” as “ridiculous” as he faces down the latest indictment.

Trump minced no words in referencing Barr on Stone’s show.

“I fired him for just not doing his job,” Trump said of Barr on Stone’s show, suggesting that he directed Barr to depart the DOJ.

“And, you know, I’m not going to do this anymore. I said, ‘Give me a paper of resignation.’ And he did. He gave me a paper of resignation. And then they say, ‘Oh, they left.’ They didn’t leave. I said, ‘Give it to me.'” I could name others too,” the former president said, calling the indictment “a disgrace.”

Stone was sentenced in 2020 on charges that included witness tampering and lying to Congress in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, but Trump later commuted the sentence and then pardoned Stone at the end of his presidency.