JPMorgan reaches settlement with Epstein victims

by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 8:48 AM ET
JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” the bank said in a statement on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The victims had accused JPMorgan of facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking when he was a client of the bank, CNN and other news outlets noted.

Epstein died in prison after he was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. His longtime associate, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty and sentenced for grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse — many as young as 14 when the abuse began.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report…

