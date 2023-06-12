trending:

Opposition to transgender athletes on teams matching gender identity rises: Gallup 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/12/23 12:03 PM ET
A transgender flag being waved at LGBTQ gay pride march.
More Americans are saying that they are opposed to transgender athletes playing on teams that match their gender identity, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll found that 69 percent of American respondents say that transgender athletes should only play on sports teams that match their birth gender, a 7 point increase from 2021. Just 26 percent said that transgender athletes should be able to play on teams that match their identity, an 8 point drop from 2021.

“It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights. Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender,” according to the poll results report.

This increased opposition also applies to those Americans who say they know a transgender person. Among respondents who say they know a transgender person in 2023, 64 percent said transgender athletes should only play on teams that match their birth gender. This is an increase from 2021, when 53 percent of those who know a transgender person said transgender athletes should only only be allowed to play on teams that match their birth gender.

Among those who said they did not know a transgender person, 72 percent said that they should only play on teams that match their birth gender in 2023. This is a 6 point increase from those who said the same answer in 2021.

While Republicans overwhelmingly oppose transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their gender identity — with only 6 percent who support it — Democrats are split on the issue. Among Democrats, 47 percent responded that transgender athletes should be able to play on teams that match their gender identity, and 48 percent said that they should only play on teams with their birth gender. Six percent of Democrats said they had no opinion.

The poll also found that a majority of respondents said changing one’s gender is “morally wrong,” which is a slight increase from 2021. Likewise, 43 percent said that it was “morally acceptable,” which is a 3 point drop from 2021.

The Gallup poll was conducted May 1-24 among 1,011 adults from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It has a sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

