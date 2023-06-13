trending:

8 in 10 Republicans in new poll say Trump charges politically motivated

by Julia Mueller - 06/13/23 8:11 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Eight in 10 Republicans in a new poll report thinking the recent federal indictment of former President Trump on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House is politically motivated.

A Reuters report on the news service’s poll with Ipsos shows 81 percent of self-identified Republicans said politics was behind the case in which Trump now faces felony charges. 

The indictment, which Trump has decried as politically motivated, has fueled GOP claims that the federal government has been weaponized.

Roughly 9 in 10 Democrats surveyed said they think it’s believable that Trump illegally kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as is alleged in the indictment, while just 35 percent of Republicans said the same. 

The polling also found that, despite the latest development in his legal battles, Trump is still leading a hypothetical GOP primary by more than 20 percentage points as he runs for the White House in 2024. 

Forty-three percent of self-identified Republicans picked Trump as their top candidate, while 22 percent picked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Reuters noted. 

Trump said over the weekend that he sees “no case” in which he’d drop out of the 2024 contest, even as he heads toward his arraignment Tuesday. The charges against him do not legally disqualify him from running for the presidency.

The poll, which began the day after Trump’s indictment was unsealed, included responses from 1,005 U.S. adults and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points for all respondents and 6-7 percentage points for Republicans.

