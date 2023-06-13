Hillary Clinton: Republicans defending Trump ‘refuse to engage with the facts’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Republicans “refuse to engage with the facts” of former President Trump’s indictment and instead simply cry foul about what they claim to be a double standard of justice.

“I do think it’s odd … how that is their only response,” Clinton said when asked to respond to Republicans blaming the government for the indictment.

“They refuse to read the indictment. They refuse to engage with the facts. There’s nothing new about that,” she continued. “And what they refuse to admit is: This is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much they try to confuse people and how much they try to raise extraneous issues.”

Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, joined Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” hosts for a live interview published Tuesday. Along with former President Obama’s White House aides, Clinton discussed various arguments that Republicans have made in defense of Trump.

She also brushed off some renewed calls to “lock her up” by some Republicans, joking that “when in doubt,” that’s their go-to response.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts of criminal charges last Thursday for issues related to his handling of classified documents. In the indictment, he was accused of willfully retaining national defense information, of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation, of making false statements about classified documents, and of conspiring to obstruct justice.

Clinton said in the interview that this could have been the moment that some Trump supporters finally broke with the former president, but they didn’t and “the psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp.”

“If you watched any of the news programs this weekend,” she said, adding that “their efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country.”

“I mean, it is so profoundly disturbing how, this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for us. We really appreciate it, but this is kind of serious, and so we’re not going to continue to defend you,'” Clinton argued. “But no, they’re all in, again. That’s what, the psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp.”