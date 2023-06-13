Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court appearance

Former President Trump took to social media to attack special counsel Jack Smith — who is overseeing the investigation into Trump’s classified document handling — just hours before he is set to appear in court for his second arraignment in Miami.

Trump on Truth Social called Smith a “thug” and a “Trump Hater” and repeated his claims that the case against him is politically motivated.

“This is the Thug, over turned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing a link to an article on Smith from The National Pulse. “He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them.”

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts in connection with the mishandling of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home. The former president arrived in Florida on Monday and is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The indictment has fueled GOP claims that the Justice Department and federal government has been weaponized against the former president.

In addition to the documents handling case, Smith is also overseeing a probe into Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, including looking into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol.

Trump was indicted and charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records earlier this year after an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). He also lashed out at Bragg surrounding his indictment in that case.

Brett Samuels contributed.