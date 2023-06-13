trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

John Bolton on Trump: ‘Any normal person’ would drop out of presidential race

by Jared Gans - 06/13/23 4:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/13/23 4:04 PM ET
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a press-conference in Kiev, Ukraine, on Aug. 28, 2019. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former national security adviser John Bolton said “any normal person” would drop out of the presidential race if they were in former President Trump’s situation and facing numerous federal charges. 

Bolton told SiriusXM’s Julie Mason in an interview on Tuesday that Trump is putting the entire GOP at risk and creating difficulties the country for his own personal gain by staying in the 2024 race. 

“I think any normal person at as much risk as Trump is would be perfectly justified in saying, ‘I need time to devote full attention to defending myself against these unfounded charges and clearing my reputation and to avoid making the primary process complicated and risking the Republican Party nominating somebody who may later be convicted, I’m going to step back. Maybe I’ll step back in if I can gain acquittal at trial,’” Bolton said. 

“That’s what a normal person would do. Not Donald Trump,” he continued. “He’s prepared to endanger the entire Republican Party and frankly make it very very difficult for the country solely for his own personal advancement.”

Trump has said he sees “no case” in which he would drop out of the race for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 amid the several legal challenges he is facing, including the 37-count federal indictment filed against him over his handling of classified and sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago. 

Bolton called on Trump to drop out of the race on Friday after the former president revealed that he was being charged in the case as “criminal charges are piling up around him.” 

“If Trump truly stood for America First policies, he would support the rule of law instead of continually flouting it. Withdraw now!” he said. 

Trump also said in April — after he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan — that he would not drop out, declaring that he would “never” drop out, even if convicted of the charges. 

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who is running against Trump for the GOP nomination, has also called on the former president to drop out of the race, first saying it after the Manhattan charges and reiterating it following the federal charges.

Tags 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump John Bolton Mar-a-Lago documents Trump arraignment Trump Documents Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  2. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  5. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  6. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  7. Trump leaves Miami after pleading not guilty in documents case: live updates
  8. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  9. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  10. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  13. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  14. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  15. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  16. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  17. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  18. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video