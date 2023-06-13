trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Crowd sings ‘happy birthday’ to Trump during post-arraignment speech

by Lauren Sforza - 06/13/23 10:04 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/13/23 10:04 PM ET
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He plead not guilty to the charges in Miami federal court earlier Tuesday, alongside his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta, and was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The crowd gathered at former President Trump’s New Jersey golf club sang the former president “happy birthday” ahead of his birthday Wednesday.

Trump traveled back to his golf club in Bedminister, N.J., Tuesday evening after he pleaded not guilty in Miami to 37 federal charges alleging the former president mishandled classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago private residence and attempted to keep those documents from the government.

During his post-arraignment speech Tuesday evening, Trump wished himself a happy birthday before the crowd of his supporters broke out in song in honor of Trump’s 77th birthday Wednesday. Trump also pointed out that his birthday comes a time when he is faced with 400 years in prison.

“We’re gonna make it the greatest birthday of all,” he said after the crowd sang to him.

More Trump arraignment coverage from The Hill

Both President Biden and Trump have faced criticism over their age as they are set to be the front-runners in the 2024 presidential election. At the time of the election, Trump will be 78 and Biden, who is already the oldest serving president, will be 81 years old.

Trump, along with his aide Walt Nauta, was indicted last week in a federal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He made his first court appearance Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea for all 37 counts brought against him.

Tags Donald Trump Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  2. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  3. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  5. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  6. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  9. Five Takeaways from Trump’s arraignment 
  10. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  11. ‘This day will go down in infamy’: Trump rages in post-arraignment speech
  12. House fails to override Biden veto on DC accountability bill
  13. Raskin defends pistol brace rule: ‘We want them to read the 2nd Amendment’
  14. Fox News chyron dubs Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ after Trump indictment
  15. Trump delivers post-arraignment speech at Bedminster rally
  16. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  17. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  18. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video