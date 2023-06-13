Crowd sings ‘happy birthday’ to Trump during post-arraignment speech

The crowd gathered at former President Trump’s New Jersey golf club sang the former president “happy birthday” ahead of his birthday Wednesday.

Trump traveled back to his golf club in Bedminister, N.J., Tuesday evening after he pleaded not guilty in Miami to 37 federal charges alleging the former president mishandled classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago private residence and attempted to keep those documents from the government.

During his post-arraignment speech Tuesday evening, Trump wished himself a happy birthday before the crowd of his supporters broke out in song in honor of Trump’s 77th birthday Wednesday. Trump also pointed out that his birthday comes a time when he is faced with 400 years in prison.

“We’re gonna make it the greatest birthday of all,” he said after the crowd sang to him.

Both President Biden and Trump have faced criticism over their age as they are set to be the front-runners in the 2024 presidential election. At the time of the election, Trump will be 78 and Biden, who is already the oldest serving president, will be 81 years old.

Trump, along with his aide Walt Nauta, was indicted last week in a federal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He made his first court appearance Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea for all 37 counts brought against him.