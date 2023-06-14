Trump campaign says it has raised more than $6.5M since federal indictment

Former President Trump has raised more than $6.5 million for his reelection campaign since he was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday, his campaign said in a statement.

After an appearance at federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges including mishandling of classified information, Trump raised more than $2 million at a dinner at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club.

Trump’s campaign also says he has received $4.5 million in donations online from supporters.

The Bedminster event marked the first major fundraising dinner for the former president in the 2024 election cycle.

His campaign’s statement reiterated his claim that the charges are politically motivated, calling special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and accusing him of “weaponizing the justice system.”

“The American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp,” the statement reads.

The Justice Department alleges Trump took and illegally kept records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, and he then attempted to hide the records when subpoenaed. It also accuses him of showing some classified records to guests at his home and admitting they were classified.

Polling since Trump’s indictment shows he remains the heavy favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination, though he narrowly trails President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.