trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump campaign says it has raised more than $6.5M since federal indictment

by Nick Robertson - 06/14/23 6:05 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/14/23 6:05 PM ET

Former President Trump has raised more than $6.5 million for his reelection campaign since he was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday, his campaign said in a statement.

After an appearance at federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges including mishandling of classified information, Trump raised more than $2 million at a dinner at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club. 

Trump’s campaign also says he has received $4.5 million in donations online from supporters.

The Bedminster event marked the first major fundraising dinner for the former president in the 2024 election cycle.

His campaign’s statement reiterated his claim that the charges are politically motivated, calling special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and accusing him of “weaponizing the justice system.”

“The American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp,” the statement reads.

The Justice Department alleges Trump took and illegally kept records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, and he then attempted to hide the records when subpoenaed. It also accuses him of showing some classified records to guests at his home and admitting they were classified.

Polling since Trump’s indictment shows he remains the heavy favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination, though he narrowly trails President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

Tags 2024 election Donald Trump Jack Smith trump fundraising Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  4. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  5. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  6. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  7. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  8. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  9. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  10. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  11. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  12. Democrats rail against ‘petty,’ ‘retaliatory’ GOP agriculture funding ...
  13. Garland defends discretion of special counsel in Trump documents case
  14. US sends F-22 fighter jets to Middle East due to ‘increasingly ...
  15. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  16. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  17. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  18. Manchin rips Biden judicial nominee for ‘hateful words’ and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video