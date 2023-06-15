Pence offers advice on faith, family in forthcoming book

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his second book, focusing on family and religion, on Twitter Thursday.

“Go Home For Dinner: Advice on How Faith Makes a Family and Family Makes a Life,” will release this November and is co-written with his daughter Charlotte Pence Bond.

Pence’s book announcement comes weeks after he announced his candidacy for president in 2024. Pence will seek the nomination facing off against his former running mate, former President Trump, and an ever-increasing roster of GOP hopefuls.

Described as a “personal account,” publisher Simon & Schuster calls the book “an in-depth, practical guide to balancing the demands of life with the long-term satisfaction that only a commitment to your family can bring.”

Pence has repeatedly emphasized his belief in the importance of family throughout his political career and the importance of his conservative Christian faith. That faith has translated into his staunch opposition to abortion and his advocacy for issues important to evangelicals such as school choice and religious liberty.

The former vice president is one of the only GOP candidates to come out in support of stricter abortion laws nationally, and he has supported efforts to ban birth control medication.

“He discusses how he and [Pence’s wife] Karen prioritized their relationship, even when they struggled professionally through two failed congressional races and personally with infertility,” the publisher said. “He reveals how he learned to trust God, make difficult choices, and take leaps of faith, all with an eye to what his family needed.”

Publishing books is a common way for presidential candidates to increase their notoriety and shape their image.

Pence received 4 percent of respondents’ support in a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, far behind Trump’s 53 percent and the 23 percent of respondents supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination.

“This is a book for anyone who wants to achieve their goals and put their family and faith at the center of their life—but who needs a nudge to get home in time for dinner,” the publisher said.