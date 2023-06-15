Local GOP pulls support from NY council candidate regularly seen naked at his home

A local New York Republican Party has pulled its support for a town council candidate after he was regularly seen standing naked in the doorway of his home.

The Babylon Republican Committee said it would no longer support Kevin Sabella Sr.’s bid for the Long Island town’s council.

“It has been brought to our attention that Mr. Sabella was involved in personal inappropriate matter,” Babylon GOP Chairman Joe Barone said in an interview Thursday. “The town of Babylon Republican Committee has spoken to him about this incident. After careful deliberation, we feel that Mr. Sabella needs to take time to focus on his family and personal life.”

Sabella Sr. has reportedly been seen standing naked behind a screen in the doorway of his home on several occasions over the last two months.

Victoria Lombardi, who operates a van service for individuals with developmental disabilities, told ABC 7 that she has seen Sabella standing naked at his door at least 10 times as she drives by on her route.

“He would open his front door and be there standing, completely nude,” Lombardi said.

The Babylon Republican Committee hosted a campaign kick-off party for Sabella Sr. just more than two weeks ago, according to a flyer posted to its Facebook account.