Herschel Walker enrolls at University of Georgia after 2022 election loss

by Julia Shapero - 06/15/23 6:21 PM ET
Herschel Walker
Republican nominee for U.S Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Canton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has re-enrolled at the University of Georgia, following his unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) last year.

A university spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Walker is enrolled as a student at the school where he played college football in the early 1980s. 

The former NFL star initially claimed during his Senate campaign that he had graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. However, Walker later acknowledged that he left the university during his junior year to join a professional football league.

Walker’s Senate bid was also marred by allegations shortly before the election from two women who claimed that the anti-abortion candidate had encouraged and paid for them to obtain abortions during their relationships. He denied the accusations.

Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW), a government watchdog organization, also urged the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in May to investigate his campaign over a payment that Walker allegedly solicited for his company in 2022. The group alleged that Walker and his company — HR Talent, LLC — violated federal election law in accepting more than $535,000 in donations that a donor believed was being directed to Walker’s campaign. 

The Trump-backed candidate ultimately lost to Warnock by about 3 points in a runoff election last December.

