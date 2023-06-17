Former Trump advisor questions ‘who would work for Trump’ after attacks on former staffers

An adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 election campaigns went after his former boss on Twitter early Saturday, calling out his “vicious” attacks on other former staffers.

Steve Cortes asked, “Who would work for Trump???” responding to Trump’s attacks against his former Chief of Staff John Kelly. Trump called Kelly “weak and ineffective,” and that he has a “VERY small brain.”

On Wednesday, Kelly said that Trump is “scared s—less” over pending felony charges on allegations that he mishandled classified information.

“If he wins, what people of gravity and substance would volunteer to work for his administration, knowing how viscously he’s attacked nearly all his former senior staffers?” Cortes added.

Cortes announced he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primary over Trump, saying that DeSantis is the “best possible option” against President Biden.

“Our America First movement has always been bigger and more important than any one individual, and heading into this crucial election, our activism and our votes must be guided by a clear-eyed assessment of recent failures and potential future successes,” he said in a Newsweek op-ed in May.