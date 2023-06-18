Hutchinson says presidents pardoning themselves would be ‘unseemly’

GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson on Sunday said the suggestion that a U.S. president could pardon themselves is “unseemly” as the question of whether former President Trump could be pardoned is posed to his Republican challengers in 2024.

“From a legal standpoint, a constitutional standpoint, that is a question that the courts would have to resolve. I’m doubtful of it. I don’t think that’s what the Constitution intends in giving the president the pardon power,” Hutchinson said when asked about a self-pardon on ABC’s “This Week.”

“But, most importantly, it would be inappropriate, unseemly and although I can certainly see Donald Trump doing that. That’s exactly what he would intend if he got elected president. And if it was not brought to trial before then, he’s likely to issue that as well,” Hutchinson said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in connection with a DOJ indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in keeping the documents from being returned to the government. Trump has notably not been convicted of the charges.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has promised to pardon Trump if he wins the presidency — and fellow candidate Nikki Haley said she’s “inclined in favor of a pardon” if Trump were to be convicted of federal charges.

Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the White House in 2024, said last week that conversations about pardoning Trump are “premature” at this point.

Two other Republican presidential candidates, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Gov. Doug Burgum (N.D.), both dodged questions about whether they’d issue a pardon.

Trump has said he won’t back down from the 2024 race amid his legal battles, though Hutchinson on Sunday said he should.

“I think that he should drop out. Clearly, he’s not going to,” the former Arkansas governor said.