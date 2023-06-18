Barr says he doesn’t expect to be witness in Jan. 6 probe ‘but I’ll be glad to be one if I’m called’ 

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday that he doesn’t expect to be a witness in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, but he’d be “glad” to appear if called to testify.

“If they call me in as a witness, of course, I would testify,” Barr said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Asked if he’d talked to investigators behind the scenes, Barr said, “I’m not going to get into any communications I had with the government, but I don’t expect to be a witness, but I’ll be glad to be one if I’m called.”

Barr was interviewed last year by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

Trump earlier this month was charged after the DOJ’s special counsel, Jack Smith, wrapped up a probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents. Smith is also leading the DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe.

“I’m actually starting to think they will pull the trigger on that, and I would expect it to be this summer,” Barr said of the DOJ’s Jan. 6 case on Sunday. Vice President Mike Pence was ordered earlier this year to testify in Smith’s Jan. 6 probe.

Barr on CBS also called Trump, who is running for president in 2024, a “consummate narcissist” who “constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk, and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk.”

Asked if Trump would put the nation at risk if he gets back to the Oval Office, Barr said the former president “will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests.”

“There’s no question about it.”