Titanic tourist submarine goes missing in the Atlantic

A search and rescue mission is underway off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, for a missing submersible that takes tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic, according to news reports on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told the BBC it is spearheading the operation off the Canadian coast to locate the missing submersible.

The company that owns the vessel, OceanGate Expeditions, confirmed it was missing to the outlet.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” OceanGate said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The Coast Guard’s 1st District tweeted Monday afternoon that a crew is searching for an “overdue Canadian research submarine” about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. The Coast Guard also said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax, which is operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Coast Guard, is assisting in the search with a P8 Poseidon aircraft that has “underwater detection capabilities.”

Neither the Coast Guard nor OceanGate responded to The Hill’s request for further comment.

According to its website, OceanGate charters submersibles for deep sea explorations and had recently announced its Titanic expedition was going to be launched in June.

“The wreck of the Titanic lies about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Without any cell towers in the middle of the ocean, we are relying on Starlink to provide the communications we require throughout this year’s 2023 Titanic Expedition,” the company tweeted June 14.

The submersible is capable of carrying five passengers and has “life support” for 96 hours for a five-person crew.

The RMS Titanic, then the largest ship afloat, hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage, killing more than 1,500 people.

Updated at 1:37 p.m.