trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Golf great Tom Watson asks for explanation on PGA Tour-LIV merger

by Lauren Sforza - 06/19/23 3:47 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/19/23 3:47 PM ET
FILE - Tom Watson gets ready to hit in the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, asking in a letter Monday, June 19, 2023, to Commissioner Jay Monahan if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial situation. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE – Tom Watson gets ready to hit in the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, asking in a letter Monday, June 19, 2023, to Commissioner Jay Monahan if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial situation. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Retired golf star Tom Watson is demanding answers over the PGA Tour’s recent deal with LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Watson, an eight-time major champion, wrote an open letter published in Golf Digest asking the PGA Tour commissioner for an explanation as to why the league joined forces with LIV Golf. He wrote that he understands the “cries of hypocrisy” arising over the announcement of the merger between the two leagues.

“In my opinion, the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process. As a group of players and stakeholders who represent the face and the brands of the Tour, what are our choices?” he wrote.

Watson pushed for more details on the agreement between the two leagues, and he asked whether the deal made with LIV Golf was the only way for PGA Tour to survive ongoing financial hardships.

“My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership,” he wrote.

The PGA Tour announced earlier this month it would merge with rival LIV Golf to create a new entity, which ended the pending antitrust litigation the PGA Tour previously filed against LIV. This has sparked concerns among lawmakers and prompted a Justice Department review of the merger.

Watson also mentioned the Sept. 11 attacks and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia. A group representing the families of 9/11 victims said earlier this month that it was “deeply offended” by the news of the merger between the leagues.

“I still await Saudi acknowledgement of their role in the attacks of 9/11, which resulted in the loss of the innocent lives of 3000 of my fellow American citizens,” Watson wrote.

“That day, forever among the darkest in our nation’s history, is sadly not alone among the human rights violations we have seen employed by Saudi Arabia. I ask the Tour, how is a non-negotiable point for us one day one we negotiate around the next?” he added.

Tags LIV Golf PGA Tour Tom Watson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  3. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  4. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  5. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  6. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  7. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  8. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  9. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  10. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  11. Republicans look to erase stigma on early voting
  12. Are liberal social activists driving voters to the GOP?
  13. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  14. MSNBC president open to Trump town hall with ‘parameters’
  15. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  16. ‘Magic’ mushroom use by young adults has nearly doubled in three years
  17. Judge orders stretch of pipeline that crosses tribal land to shut down in three ...
  18. Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
Load more

Video

See all Video