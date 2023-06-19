trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

California restaurant allegedly offered employees ‘priest’ to confess ‘workplace sins’

by Jacque Porter - 06/19/23 4:39 PM ET
by Jacque Porter - 06/19/23 4:39 PM ET

(KTXL) — The owner of two Sacramento-area restaurants illegally denied $70,000 in overtime wages and allegedly offered workers the services of a “priest” to confess “workplace sins” to, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Video Above: Previous coverage of Taqueria Garibaldi labor concerns

The Labor Department said the owners of two locations of the northern California Mexican food chain Taqueria Garibaldi also “paid managers from the employee tip pool illegally, threatened employees with retaliation and adverse immigration consequences for cooperating with the department, and fired one worker who they believed had complained to the department.”

Che Garibaldi Inc., which operates two Taqueria Garibaldi locations in Sacramento and Roseville, agreed to pay $70,000 in back wages and $70,000 in damages to 35 employees.

The company will also pay $5,000 in civil penalties.

Under oath, an employee of Taqueria Garibaldi explained how the restaurant offered a supposed priest to hear their workplace “sins” while other employees reported that a manager falsely claimed that immigration issues would be raised by the department’s investigation,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Marc Pilotin in San Francisco.

The employee testified that the person identified as a priest urged the staff to “get the sins out” and asked workers if they had stolen from the employer, been late for work, had done anything to harm their employer, or if they had bad intentions toward their employer.

“This employer’s despicable attempts to retaliate against employees were intended to silence workers, obstruct an investigation and prevent the recovery of unpaid wages,” Pilotin added.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  3. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  4. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  5. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  6. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  7. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  8. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  9. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  10. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  11. MSNBC president open to Trump town hall with ‘parameters’
  12. Republicans look to erase stigma on early voting
  13. Russia sought to assassinate defector in Florida: report
  14. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  15. Are liberal social activists driving voters to the GOP?
  16. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  17. Judge orders stretch of pipeline that crosses tribal land to shut down in three ...
  18. Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
Load more

Video

See all Video