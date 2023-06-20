Rescuers racing clock in search for missing Titanic site submarine

Rescuers are racing the clock in their search for a tourist submersible that went missing during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic on Sunday.

Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that crews flew multiple aircraft over a search area “roughly the size of Connecticut” looking for any signs of the submersible and its 5-person crew overnight.

“Our crews in the Coast Guard and partners across both the U.S. government and within Canada and the private sector have been working round the clock to bring all capabilities that we have to bear on finding this submersible and locating the people,” the 1st District commander said.

The vessel, which has a 96-hour oxygen supply, lost contact with a Canadian research ship about two hours into its dive on Sunday.

The 21-foot submersible was carrying British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman and another passenger, according to The Associated Press.

The Coast Guard tweeted on Monday night that surface and subsurface searches by a Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft would continue on Tuesday morning.