Titanic historian: Submarine search teams ‘have work cut out for them’

by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 8:45 AM ET
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
A Titanic historian said that crews searching for a missing deep-sea submarine are facing a difficult challenge searching for the craft at extreme depths with no communication.

“Titanic itself and this whole region of the North Atlantic is a very caustic environment… Despite the fact we are dealing with the best Navy in the world and the best Coast Guard, they have their work cut out for them.” Craig Sopin said on CNN This Morning on Tuesday.

The Titan exploratory submarine — about the side of a minivan on the inside — set off on the over 2-mile journey from the surface to visit the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday, but contact was lost with the vessel during the dive. The five-man crew has a maximum of 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board.

Sopin said that the ocean around the Titanic wreck is known for dangerous swells and harbors almost no ocean life.

“I think we have another two days, assuming the vessel is intact, that the oxygen can keep these five people alive,” Sopin said.

Navy and Coast Guard rescuers will attempt to locate the sub using sonar pings, though it is unknown if the Titan craft is equipped with its own signal emitter, he said.

The Titanic wreck is about 715 miles east of Halifax, Nova Scotia in the North Atlantic. The ship, the largest in the world at the time, sank with about 1,500 of the 2,200 people aboard on its maiden voyage in 1912.

