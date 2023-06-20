trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump pledging to unilaterally cut government spending if reelected: report

by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 11:57 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 11:57 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Former President Trump says he wants to unilaterally cut government spending, according to an unreleased campaign video reviewed by Semafor

In the video, Trump said he would use a process known as impoundment to force “every federal agency” to reduce spending.

Doing so would be sure to bring up constitutional and legal issues for Trump, who also sought to use the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to withhold funds to Ukraine during his presidency.

“When I return to the White House, I will do everything I can to challenge the Impoundment Control Act in court, and if necessary, get Congress to overturn it,” Trump says in the video. “We will overturn it.”

The Government Accountability Office found Trump violated the Act in 2020 by withholding congressionally-approved funds to Ukraine.

The episode was a part of the first impeachment of Trump, who Democrats accused of withholding funds from Ukraine to get that country’s political leadership to get him dirt on Joe Biden, who eventually defeated Trump for the presidency in 2020.

The impoundment law allows the president to delay funding, but Congress must approve the actual elimination of funds already approved by Congress.

Trump, who is running for the GOP presidential nomination, says in the video that funding to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would not be affected by any cuts he would seek to make to spending through impoundment.

Spending decisions are shadowing the presidential race after tense negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill over the debt ceiling.

Just days before a potential U.S. default, congressional leaders and Biden reached an agreement to slightly reduce government spending over the next year, reductions that were lower than many GOP hardliners demanded.

Those same hard-liners are now pressing for deeper spending cuts than were agreed to as part of that deal.

Tags 2024 election Donald Trump federal budget Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Trump campaign

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  5. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  6. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  14. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  15. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  16. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video