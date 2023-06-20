42 percent say US system of government is ‘basically sound’: poll

Forty-two percent of Americans think the country’s system of government is “basically sound,” a decline since late last year but in line with public opinion since the 2020 election, new polling found.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday found that 29 percent of respondents believe the government is “not at all sound,” with Republicans more likely to think so than independents and Democrats.

Before the 2020 election, polls found between 50 percent and 55 percent of Americans believed the government was sound. That range dropped to 36 percent to 44 percent between January 2021 and August 2022. It hit its lowest level in June 2022, when 36 percent of respondents said the system of government was “basically sound” and 36 percent said it is “not sound at all.”

Confidence in the government hit 50 percent in September before dropping again.

The polling also found that more than 80 percent of Americans feel the country is “greatly divided” in values, a high since Monmouth began asking the question in 2016.

Trust in other Americans to make judgments about the democratic system has fallen. In the new poll, 55 percent of respondents reported having a great deal or fair amount of trust, and previous averages were 58 percent to 64 percent.

The poll was conducted via phone in late May, surveying a representative sample of 981 adults in the U.S. It has a margin of error of 5.6 points.