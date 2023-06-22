trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Obama: Trump indictment ‘less than ideal’ but shows ‘nobody’s above the law’

by Jared Gans - 06/22/23 12:15 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/22/23 12:15 PM ET
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Former President Obama said the federal indictment of former President Trump is “less than ideal” but shows “nobody’s above the law.” 

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that will air Thursday, Obama said the indictment does not send the best message internationally because of signs that suggest democratic norms are being rolled back in the U.S. and throughout the world.

“It’s less than ideal,” Obama said. “But the fact that we have a former president who is having to answer to charges brought by prosecutors does uphold the basic notion that nobody’s above the law, and the allegations will now be sorted out through a court process.” 

Trump has been charged with 37 counts related to the classified and sensitive documents he kept at his Mar-a-Lago property after he left the White House. The former president and his allies have attacked the prosecution as politically motivated, arguing the Department of Justice and FBI are being weaponized.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation into Trump, defended the department and the FBI for their work after the indictment was unsealed earlier this month, saying they conducted the probe according to “the highest ethical standards.” 

Obama said he is more concerned about democracy being threatened by efforts to “silence critics through changes in the legislative process” and “intimidate the press” than about Trump’s actions in this case. He said these efforts are most prominent in the GOP but not exclusive to only one party. 

“Having been president of the United States, you need a president who takes the oath of office seriously,” Obama said. “You need a president who believes not just in the letter but in the spirit of democracy.”

Tags Barack Obama Democracy Donald Trump equal justice Jack Smith Obama rule of law Trump Documents Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  5. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  6. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  7. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  8. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Debris field found near Titanic in search for missing submersible
  10. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  11. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  12. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  13. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  14. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  15. Trump is why the framers created the Electoral College
  16. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  17. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  18. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
Load more

Video

See all Video