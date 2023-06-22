trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Qatar sovereign fund to invest in NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/22/23 5:44 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/22/23 5:44 PM ET
FILE - An exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Washington Wizards NBA basketball team. A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a 5% stake of the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals for $4.05 billion. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in North American professional sports. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
FILE – An exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Washington Wizards NBA basketball team. A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a 5% stake of the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals for $4.05 billion. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in North American professional sports. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) plans to purchase a minority stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals, becoming the first sovereign wealth fund to invest in a U.S.-based sports team. 

Sources told Sports Business media outlet Sportico that QIA is purchasing a five percent stake of MSE, which also includes WNBA franchise Washington Mystics, Capital One Arena, and NBC Sports Washington, as part of a $4.5 billion deal. 

NBC Sports Washington will rebrand to Monumental Sports Network later this fall as part of the deal.

Sources also said that Ted Leonsis, the managing partner of MSE, will retain all operational control in the deal, meaning that QIA will not have a board seat, nor any voting power within the organization. 

In a statement sent to The Hill, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said that the league’s board of governors decided in November 2022 to approve private equity investments in the league “by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds,” saying that all investments will require league review. 

“The NBA Board is currently reviewing a potential investment by QIA in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, among other sports properties,” Bass told The Hill. “In accordance with the policy, if approved, QIA would have a passive, minority investment in the team, with no involvement in its operations or decision-making.”

The NHL has already approved the MSE/QIA transaction, Sportico reported. 

The move comes as sovereign money has had a great influence on sports in the past few years. Qatar was the host country of the FIFA World Cup last year, though the country faced criticism from many for its human rights record. 

The PGA Tour recently announced its agreement to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf in order to create a larger organization. 

LIV, founded in 2021, is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), an entity led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. LIV has also come under scrutiny for Saudi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

An MSE spokesperson declined to comment in response to The Hill’s inquiry. 

—Updated at 6:45 p.m.

Tags Mohammed bin Salman Monumental Sports & Entertainment NBA NHL Qatar Qatar Investment Authority Saudi Arabia Ted Leonsis Washington Capitols Washington Mystics Washington Wizards

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  5. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  6. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  7. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  8. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  9. OceanGate says all five passengers of Titan submersible believed to be dead
  10. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  11. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  12. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  13. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  14. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  15. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  16. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  17. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  18. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
Load more

Video

See all Video