Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter apologizes after newsletter quoted Hitler

A local chapter of the non-profit parental rights group labeled as “extremist” by an anti-hate watch dog has apologized after putting an Adolf Hitler quote on the front cover of its newsletter.

The Hamilton County, Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty placed a Hitler quote on its newsletter cover, later explaining that it was meant to be a warning on government overreach.

The quote, believed to be from a 1935 speech by Hitler, reads “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.”

The Nazi Party trained young people through school and summer camps to indoctrinate them into Nazi ideology.

The chair of the Hamilton County chapter, Paige Miller, later apologized in an updated version of the newsletter after initially giving an explanation that the quote “should put parents on alert.”

“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history,” Miller said. “We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

Moms for Liberty has gained significant relevance in recent years and has been one of the preeminent organizations in seeking book bans nationwide. The right-wing organization seeks to remove books mentioning race and gender from school and public libraries.

The group claims over 100,000 members between its over 250 chapters nationwide. Initially focused on fighting COVID lockdowns in schools, the organization now focuses on critical race theory, gender ideology and other right-wing culture war topics.

The Southern Poverty Law Center named the organization an extremist group last year.

“Moms for Liberty members across the nation have been making waves for intimidating and harassing teachers and school officials. They have publicly battled teachers’ unions, labeling them as ‘cartels’ and ‘terrorist organizations,’” the SPLC said.

The national organization of Moms for Liberty also condemned the use of the Hitler quote.

“They should not have quoted Hitler. Period,” co-founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice said in a statement. “Parents are passionate about protecting future generations from tyranny, but Hitler did not need to be quoted to make that point.”

Moms for Liberty has made itself an influential figure in Republican politics. After focusing on winning school board elections last year and claiming it flipped 17 school boards nationwide, at least six presidential candidates — five Republicans and Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. — plan to attend the organization’s summit this month.