Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report

by Nick Robertson - 06/23/23 10:25 AM ET
President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Trump turned over tapes of his interviews with media and book authors to the special counsel that is investigating him, according to CNN.

Special counsel Jack Smith is conducting two investigations on Trump, one concerning his mishandling of classified documents from his presidency and another on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Earlier this month, Trump was arraigned on 37 felony charges related to the classified documents investigation, while the Jan. 6 investigation is ongoing.

The interview tapes handed over to Smith deal with Trump’s relationship with Gen. Mark Milley, according to the report. Milley was the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

Sources said they are likely not as damning as audio tapes included in Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case, where he discussed on record that he kept and showed classified records to guests.

“This is secret information. Look, look at this … See, as president I could have declassified it,” he said in the tape revealed in Trump’s indictment.

Following the discovery of that recording, federal prosecutors subpoenaed all Trump recordings related to matters in the case, including Milley and U.S. military information.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts and has called the investigation a “witch hunt” and “politically motivated.”

