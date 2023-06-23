trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Iowa meteorologist quits after death threat over climate coverage

by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 3:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 3:09 PM ET

An Iowa meteorologist is leaving his job after receiving a death threat over his reporting on climate change. 

Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist at the CBS affiliate KCCI in Des Moines, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday he is “bidding farewell” to television due to the death threat and its resulting post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as family health issues.

“18 years. 7 stations. 5 states,” Gloninger said in the post. “I am bidding farewell to TV to embark on a new journey dedicated to helping solve the climate crisis.” 

“After a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting PTSD, in addition to family health issues, I’ve decided to begin this journey *now*,” he added.

Gloninger shared some of the harassing emails he received from someone on Twitter last July.

“Getting sick and tired of your liberal conspiracy theory on the weather,” one of the messages read.

“What’s your home address, we conservative Iowans would like to give you an Iowan welcome you will never forget,” another said.

A 63-year-old man from Lenox, Iowa, admitted last August to sending the emails to Gloninger and later pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Gloninger said he now plans to devote his “full-time efforts to finding sustainable solutions and fostering positive change.” 

“Let’s confront this challenge head on and shape a more resilient future for generations to come,” he added in Wednesday’s post.

Tags Climate change death threats Iowa

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  2. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  3. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  6. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  9. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  10. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  11. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  12. Russia opens criminal case against Wagner chief for inciting armed rebellion
  13. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  14. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  15. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  16. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  17. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
  18. Supreme Court upholds ban on encouraging illegal immigration
Load more

Video

See all Video