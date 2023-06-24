trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Shooting at Michigan street party leaves 2 dead, 15 injured

by Julia Shapero - 06/24/23 7:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/24/23 7:28 PM ET
(Getty Images)

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured in a shooting at a street party in Saginaw, Mich., early Saturday morning, state police said.

Police began receiving calls about the shooting shortly after midnight, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. 

A preliminary investigation suggested that shots were fired after a fight broke out between partygoers, leading others in the crowd to begin shooting in response, state police said. At least five different caliber weapons were used in the incident.

A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed, while 15 others were transported to local hospitals to receive medical treatment.

Some of the victims were injured by gunshots, while others were injured after being struck by cars as people attempted to flee the scene, according to the news release. 

State police said officers were nearby when the shooting was reported, after having previously attempted to disperse the large crowd that had gathered for the street party.

Tags Michigan shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  2. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  3. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  4. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
  5. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  6. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Biden allies brush off calls for primary debates
  9. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  10. Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’
  11. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  12. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  13. Former Russian official claims Putin, Wagner chief are just ‘gangsters ...
  14. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  15. Pence takes anti-abortion rhetoric a step further on Dobbs anniversary: ‘You ...
  16. Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas, abroad: reports
  17. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  18. Wagner chief says his fighters crossed into Russia as Moscow calls for surrender
Load more

Video

See all Video