trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Obama says ‘fringe’ theory rejected by Supreme Court threatened to ‘upend our democracy’

by Jared Gans - 06/27/23 12:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/27/23 12:04 PM ET
Barack Obama at a campaign rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta in Dec. 2022. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Obama said the Supreme Court’s rejection of the “fringe” independent state legislatures theory Tuesday protects the country from a threat to “upend our democracy.”

The court ruled 6-3 against an effort by North Carolina Republican lawmakers to declare that courts did not have the authority to block congressional maps put forward by state legislatures. The lawmakers argued that the U.S. Constitution gave the authority to regulate federal elections in state legislatures exclusively, so courts could not strike down the map that the North Carolina Legislature approved. 

But Chief Justice John Roberts disagreed, writing for the majority that the Constitution’s Elections Clause does not “insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review.” 

Obama praised the ruling and warned of the consequences if it had gone the other way in a pair of tweets

“Today, the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances,” he wrote. “This ruling rejects the far-right theory that threatened to undermine our democracy, and makes clear that courts can continue defending voters’ rights—in North Carolina and in every state.”

The Biden administration opposed the effort to declare that courts had no authority to review the maps, arguing it would “wreak havoc” on administering elections across the country. 

Roberts wrote that courts must still review legislatures’ actions within the “ordinary bounds” of judicial review. 

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the majority, arguing that the case should have been declared moot. 

Republicans retook control of the North Carolina Supreme Court and reversed the court’s decision throwing out the map, raising the possibility that the court could pass on ruling on the merits of the case. 

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’s dissent, and Justice Samuel Alito joined in part.

Tags Amy Coney Barrett Barack Obama Clarence Thomas independent state legislature John Roberts judicial review Neil Gorsuch North Carolina Obama Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  11. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  12. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  13. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  14. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  15. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  18. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
Load more

Video

See all Video