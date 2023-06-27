trending:

Analysts estimate pickleball injuries could cost Americans as much as $500M this year 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/27/23 6:53 PM ET
People play pickleball at newly installed courts at Wollman Rink at Central Park in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

As the fastest growing sport in the United States, pickleball may be the driver of higher health care utilization for Americans over the next year.

According to a new research note published by UBS analysts, pickleball-related medical costs could be contributing five to 10 percent of the “unexpected medical cost trend this year.” The analysts wrote that in 2023, medical costs attributed to pickleball could total between $250 and $500 million in the U.S.

The analysts estimated that 80 percent of the costs associated with pickleball is treated in outpatient settings and 85 percent can be accrued to Medicare. The analysts also said they used the “nature of pickleball and care setting” to pinpoint the estimate of pickleball-related medical costs to $377 million.

The analysts pointed out that according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report, pickleball is the fasting growing sport in the country. Between 2019 and 2022, pickleball grew 159 percent from 3.5 million players in 2019 to 8.9 million players in 2022.

“In addition to the broader popularity trends, pickleball is currently benefitting from a strong seasonal increase tied to warmer weather,” the analysts wrote. “This is a seasonal trend we can easily observe over longer periods of time for other outdoor racket sports such as tennis.”

The analysts wrote that while seniors are becoming more active, they can be more susceptible to injuries, especially those associated with pickleball. They said that the sport is “highly attractive” to seniors, who make up one-third of players who play eight times or more per year. 

According to the note, more than 85 percent of pickleball injuries requiring the emergency department occur in those who are 60 years old and older.

“Compared to previous generations, seniors are living longer and are more active,” the analysts wrote. “They have shown a greater preference to age in place, exercise, play sports, and travel. While we generally think of exercise as positively impacting health outcomes, the ‘can-do’ attitude of today’s seniors can pose greater risk in other areas such as sports injuries, leading to a greater number of orthopedic procedures.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

