trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Most countries express confidence in Biden, US: poll

by Nick Robertson - 06/27/23 8:34 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/27/23 8:34 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Most people reached in a recent survey of 23 countries have largely positive views of the U.S. and President Biden, according to data the Pew Research Center released Tuesday.

The poll found that 59 percent of people surveyed globally view the U.S. favorably, with 30 percent responding unfavorably. Similarly, 54 percent of respondents have confidence in Biden, compared to 39 percent with little confidence.

Support for the U.S. is strongest in Poland, Israel, South Korea, Nigeria, Japan and Kenya. Much of the increase in support in Poland is due to U.S. support for the war in Ukraine, researchers said.

Only Hungary did not have a majority-favorable view of the U.S. among surveyed countries.

Researchers this spring polled over 27,000 people from 23 countries all over the world, many of which are U.S. allies.

Previous surveys found confidence in the president during the Trump administration. The difference was most significant in middle-income nations such as Brazil, researchers said. There, Biden’s 44-percent confidence rating this year is a significant improvement from Trump’s 29-percent mark in 2019.

Similarly, in Mexico, confidence in the president has returned to near the levels of the Obama administration to 43 percent, rising from near-single digits during the Trump administration.

The survey also analyzed respondents’ thoughts on America’s role in the world and influence through media, culture, education and economics.

A strong majority, 82 percent, of those surveyed agreed that the U.S. interferes in other countries’ affairs, but about half said that interference contributes to world peace.

A rising number of respondents also said that the U.S. is the strongest economic power over China, with 41 percent answering the U.S. and 33 percent China. Researchers noted double-digit improvement in that metric in Germany, Sweden and Japan compared to 2020.

Tags Donald Trump global survey Joe Biden pew research center public opinion polling

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  3. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  4. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  5. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  6. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  7. McCarthy races to repair relationship with Trump
  8. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  9. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  10. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  11. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  12. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  13. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  14. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  15. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  16. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  17. Noem says she doesn’t see ‘path to victory’ for anyone but Trump in 2024
  18. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video