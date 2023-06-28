trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Jan. 6 investigators question Giuliani

by Nick Robertson - 06/28/23 8:21 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/28/23 8:21 AM ET
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.

Rudy Giuliani, once a senior member of former President Trump’s legal team, has been questioned by federal investigators looking into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a spokesman for the former New York governor told The Associated Press.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation is focused on Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington and other efforts to influence the election results across the country. Last week, Smith announced two fake electors who attempted to sway the Electoral College agreed to testify.

While working for Trump, Giuliani advocated for certain battleground state election results to be overturned or invalidated. The former president’s team of lawyers filed dozens of suits, mostly in states Trump narrowly lost like Arizona and Michigan, alleging fraudulent results. All of the suits were dismissed.

Giuliani’s interview, first reported by CNN, marks an increase in activity in the investigation shortly after Smith indicted Trump on 37 felony counts in a separate investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

Other Trump lawyers have also been the focus of investigators, with John Eastman’s phone being seized last year. Eastman now faces a legal disciplinary investigation. Giuliani and Sidney Powell faced similar ethics hearings in Washington and Texas, respectively.

Giuliani and Powell were also subpoenaed by Congress last year for the House investigation into the Jan. 6 rioting.

Separately, Trump is also facing a probe in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election there. Giuliani is also a target of investigators there.

Tags Donald Trump georgia probe Jack Smith Jan 6 John Eastman Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell special counsel trump investigation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  3. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  4. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  7. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  8. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  9. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  10. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  11. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  12. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  13. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  14. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  15. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  16. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  17. RFK Jr.: ‘I’m proud that President Trump likes me’
  18. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
Load more

Video

See all Video