Jan. 6 investigators question Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, once a senior member of former President Trump’s legal team, has been questioned by federal investigators looking into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a spokesman for the former New York governor told The Associated Press.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation is focused on Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington and other efforts to influence the election results across the country. Last week, Smith announced two fake electors who attempted to sway the Electoral College agreed to testify.

While working for Trump, Giuliani advocated for certain battleground state election results to be overturned or invalidated. The former president’s team of lawyers filed dozens of suits, mostly in states Trump narrowly lost like Arizona and Michigan, alleging fraudulent results. All of the suits were dismissed.

Giuliani’s interview, first reported by CNN, marks an increase in activity in the investigation shortly after Smith indicted Trump on 37 felony counts in a separate investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

Other Trump lawyers have also been the focus of investigators, with John Eastman’s phone being seized last year. Eastman now faces a legal disciplinary investigation. Giuliani and Sidney Powell faced similar ethics hearings in Washington and Texas, respectively.

Giuliani and Powell were also subpoenaed by Congress last year for the House investigation into the Jan. 6 rioting.

Separately, Trump is also facing a probe in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election there. Giuliani is also a target of investigators there.