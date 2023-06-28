Delta says flight landed safely in Charlotte without front landing gear

A Delta flight landed at the Charlotte, N.C., airport Wednesday morning without its front landing gear, grinding to a halt on the runway.

Nobody was injured in the emergency landing, the airline said. The flight took off from Atlanta.

After receiving a “nose gear unsafe” warning in the cockpit, pilots flew low over the airfield so observers in the air traffic control tower could visually look at the plane’s gear. Although the doors for the gear were open, the gear was not deploying, the airline said.

The flight had 96 passengers on board.

“Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

Earlier this week, a ground crew worker died at the San Antonio airport after being “ingested” into a Delta plane’s jet engine.

That incident is now under NTSB investigation.