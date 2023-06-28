Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since Tokyo Olympics

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is set to return to competition as she participates in the U.S. Classic next month, marking her first gymnastic event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the 26-year-old Biles will participate in the women’s field for the two-day sporting event taking place from August 4-5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, a suburb outside of Chicago.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, will also be joined at the competition by her Tokyo teammates, Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey.

​​“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a statement. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”

Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time.

In Tokyo, she made headlines for sitting out of competitions to focus on her mental health and using her platform to speak up on the issue.

Biles later explained to the media that she was dealing with the twisties, a term used in the gymnastic community where a competitor can’t tell where their body should spin or move. She eventually did take part in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the balance beam final.

Biles influenced other athletes on mental health such as former NBA all-star John Wall and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who later both spoke up about their own struggles.

The Associated Press contributed.