Amtrak train hits truck on crossing, derails in California

by Nick Robertson - 06/29/23 8:44 AM ET
A destroyed truck lies near a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
An Amtrak train with nearly 200 passengers derailed in Southern California on Wednesday after hitting a truck on a crossing.

No serious injuries were reported among passengers and crew, while the driver of the Ventura County water truck was hospitalized, local fire officials said.

The derailment occurred in Moorpark, Calif., about 45 minutes west of downtown Los Angeles.

After striking the truck, the Seattle-bound train derailed but the cars stayed upright, bowing into an orchard adjacent to the tracks. Fourteen people reported minor injuries.

The truck was destroyed in the crash, and debris was scattered all over the scene.

“All of a sudden: Smack!” passenger Mindy Faver told the Ventura County Star. “It could have been a lot worse.”

“Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Last week, a freight train derailed in rural Montana, collapsing into the Yellowstone River along with a bridge. The freight train was carrying potentially toxic asphalt and sulfur, but initial testing found no contaminants in the river.

