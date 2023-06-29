Extreme pride in being an American stays low in new Gallup poll

Just 39 percent of U.S. adults say they are “extremely proud” to be an American in a new Gallup poll showing the continuation of a recent trend.

Gallup noted that when it debuted the question in January 2001, 55 percent of Americans said they had extreme pride. In the years after 9/11, extreme pride among Americans increased and ranged from 65 percent to 70 percent between 2002 and 2004.

That share started to drop in 2005, and extreme pride levels have been below 50 percent since 2018.

The figure has not changed much in the past year.

While this year’s Gallup poll found that 39 percent of U.S. adults said they are “extremely proud” to be an American, that is “essentially unchanged” from last year’s record low of 38 percent, the polling organization said.

Twenty-eight percent said they were “very proud” to be an American, while 22 percent said they are “moderately proud.”

Seven percent responded they are “only a little” proud, while 4 percent said “not at all.”

The results also differed by party lines, with 60 percent of Republicans saying they have extreme pride in being an American but just 29 percent of Democrats saying so. Thirty-three percent of independents said they have extreme pride in being an American.

Levels of extreme pride also differ among age groups, with half of adults 55 and older saying they are proud to be an American. Forty percent of those aged 35 to 54 and 18 percent of those 18 to 34 answered the same.

The poll was conducted between June 1-22 among 1,013 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.