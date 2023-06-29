trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Lesbian, gay and bisexual Gen Z members report higher anxiety, sadness than peers: Gallup

by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 1:23 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 1:23 PM ET
With the Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
With the Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington.

Lesbian, gay and bisexual members of Generation Z report higher levels of anxiety and sadness than their peers, according to a poll. 

A Gallup poll released Thursday showed 71 percent of 18- to 25-year-olds who identify as a sexual orientation other than straight or heterosexual reported feeling anxiety for a lot of the previous day. Only 52 percent of that age group who identify as straight said the same. 

Lesbian, gay and bisexual young adults were also much less likely to report that they were happy the day before, with only 65 percent saying so compared to 80 percent of straight or heterosexual respondents in the age group who said they felt happiness a lot of the previous day. 

More than three-quarters of those with sexual orientations other than heterosexual said they felt stressed, and more than 40 percent said they felt sad a lot of the day — each 8 points higher than the figure for straight individuals. 

Pollsters also found that lesbian, gay and bisexual young adults were more likely to report worse levels of mental and physical health than straight young adults. 

More than 60 percent of lesbian, gay or bisexual individuals said they have only fair or poor mental health, and more than half said they have only fair or poor physical health. 

Meanwhile, more than 60 percent of heterosexual individuals said they have excellent or good mental health, and nearly 70 percent said they have excellent or good physical health. 

Gallup said in its analysis of the results that mental, emotional and physical health issues have increased among all Americans, but Generation Z members in the LGBTQ community are experiencing these issues at higher rates than their peers. 

“Results suggest these young adults’ daily emotional struggles impact their physical and mental health and require further support to ensure they can thrive in their postsecondary pathways, careers and lives,” according to the Gallup analysis. 

The poll was conducted from April 24 to May 8 among 18- to 25-year-olds, including 543 respondents who identify as straight or heterosexual and 239 respondents who identify as another sexual orientation. The margin of error was 8.3 points.

Tags anxiety LGBTQ issues LGBTQ rights mental health sadness

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  3. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  7. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  8. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  9. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  10. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  11. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  12. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  13. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  14. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  15. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  16. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  17. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  18. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
Load more

Video

See all Video