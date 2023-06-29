trending:

Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’

by Nick Robertson - 06/29/23 4:30 PM ET
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon had harsh words for Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) over what he viewed as a poor interview performance Thursday on Fox News.

“You have to be prepared!” Bannon said on his online show, chastising the House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman. “You are not serious. It’s all performative.”

Comer went on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning to discuss his committee’s investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and allegations that he took money illegally from foreign companies. 

He also claimed that President Biden changed U.S. policy because of the money his son allegedly received from foreign sources. Comer, however, was unable to give specific details on those allegations.

“We’re gonna get into that,” Comer responded when asked to expound upon his claims.

His answer drew the ire of Bannon, a right-wing pundit who has been very critical of the Biden family. Bannon said that Comer should have been better prepared and been able to list specific instances of crimes and policy changes during the interview.

“It’s simple, take your No. 2 pencil out and write it down,” Bannon quipped. “How about this? Get a staff. Hire some outside people. Let’s see some of these great people in town that know this stuff backwards and forwards. Why are they not on your staff?”

“Don’t think just because you are going on Fox that it’s going to be a friendly interview. They’re part of the problem,” he added.

Hunter Biden reached a deal to plead guilty with federal prosecutors earlier this month on tax crimes. Comer pledged to continue his congressional investigation despite that deal.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said in a statement. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

