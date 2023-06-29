trending:

All clear given after suspicious package found on steps of Supreme Court

by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 1:48 PM ET
A suspicious package was found on the steps of the Supreme Court Thursday, causing several road closures around the building before officials later gave an “all clear.”

U.S. Capitol Police had announced in a tweet that it was assisting the Supreme Court Police with the package and helping to keep the area clear “out of an abundance of caution.” It said in an alert that it is conducting an investigation into the package on the Unit Block of First Street Southeast Washington, D.C., on the court’s steps, and staff and other personnel should avoid the area until further notice. 

Capitol Police said road closures were in effect on Maryland Avenue between Constitution Avenue and First Street Northeast, on First Street between Constitution Avenue Northeast and Independence Avenue Southeast and on East Capitol Street between First and Second streets. 

It later said the package is all clear and roads around the area would reopen soon.

The Hill has reached out to the Supreme Court’s public information office for comment and additional information. 

The incident happened after the release of the Supreme Court’s sweeping ruling striking down the affirmative action admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The programs used race as a factor among several for deciding which applicants to accept to their schools, but the court ruled that this violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

—Updated at 3:12 p.m.

