trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Ken Buck to students: Look to ‘role models who didn’t need affirmative action’

by Julia Mueller - 06/29/23 9:00 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/29/23 9:00 PM ET
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) suggested on Thursday that young students should look to “role models who didn’t need affirmative action” after the Supreme Court decided to effectively end affirmative action in college admissions. 

“Look to all sorts of role models who didn’t need affirmative action, who worked hard in elementary school, middle school, high school, [who] were admitted to universities because of their achievement, because of the merit of their actions and grades,” Buck said on “The Hill” on NewsNation.

The Colorado Republican was responding to a question about what he’d tell young students who might feel, after the Supreme Court’s decision, similarly to former President Barack Obama — who said that affirmative action policies “allowed generations of students” like him and former first lady Michelle Obama “to prove we belonged.”

Buck said he would tell young students to look at Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, both of whom are Black.

“Look to those as role models, as true role models, for how to get ahead, and don’t rely on some give-out, give away, from a university or a government,” Buck said.

The Court issued decisions Thursday that heavily restrict the use of race as a factor in college admissions, ruling 6-3 against race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. 

Many Republicans have lauded the decision, while Democrats have decried it as a blow to diversity in the college admissions process. 

“If we want to do something about, and we should do something about, the gap between Black student achievement and white student achievement, we should make sure that we have school choice in the inner cities, we should make sure that we take the teachers’ unions to task and allow more merit-based opportunities in the inner cities,” Buck said.

Asked about the implications of the Supreme Court decision on the private sector, Buck on Thursday also said corporations’ hiring decisions should be based on merit to avoid “discriminating against someone” due to their race.

“I think there will be implications in the private sector. And what I would say is that equality – the idea that we are going to treat people equally based on merit – is something that corporations should look at also,” Buck said.

“That’s exactly what these corporations need to do. They need to make sure that they are hiring based on the merit. Discriminating against someone because of the fact that they’re Asian or the fact that they’re white is disgraceful,” he said. 

NewsNation and The Hill are both owned by Nexstar.

Tags affirmative action Barack Obama Clarence Thomas Ken Buck Ken Buck Michelle Obama Supreme Court Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  2. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  3. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  4. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  5. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  6. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  7. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  8. READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case
  9. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  10. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  11. Christie says Trump wishes ‘he could be Putin in America’
  12. Student loan decision: Kagan says court ‘exceeds its proper, limited role’
  13. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  14. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  15. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Trump on Chinese base in Cuba: ‘I’d give them 48 hours to get out’
  18. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
Load more

Video

See all Video