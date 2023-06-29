trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Sriracha prices soar amid ongoing supply shortage linked to droughts

by Julia Mueller - 06/29/23 11:06 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/29/23 11:06 PM ET
Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Bottles of Huy Fong Sriracha are going for as much as $70 on some sites amid a shortage of the popular hot sauce linked to ongoing droughts.

A single 28-ounce bottle is being listed by one eBay seller for nearly $70, while a two-pack of 17-ounce bottles is going on Amazon for around $100 or more from some merchants.

Other brands’ iterations of the sauce on the sites are notably less expensive, but prices for Huy Fong’s authentic version are being driven up by the an ongoing shortage of the chilis used to make the condiment.

The company announced a “a shortage of chili pepper inventory” back in 2020, and said last year that weather conditions were affecting quality and sparking an even “more severe” shortage.

The company is based in Irwindale, Calif., and reportedly supplied by chili pepper farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, areas that have faced drought in recent years.

CBS News reported Thursday that a Huy Fong spokesperson said the company has recently resumed limited production, but is still facing “a shortage of raw material” and has “no estimations of when supply will increase.”

The Hill has reached out to Huy Fong for comment.

Tags chili drought shortage sriracha supply chain

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  2. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  3. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  6. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  7. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  8. READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case
  9. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  10. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  11. Christie says Trump wishes ‘he could be Putin in America’
  12. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  13. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  14. Student loan decision: Kagan says court ‘exceeds its proper, limited role’
  15. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  18. READ: Supreme Court rulings on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Load more

Video

See all Video