trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Former Arizona governor pressured by Trump to overturn 2020 results: reports

by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 4:45 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 4:45 PM ET

Former President Trump called then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to pressure him to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, according to reports from The Washington Post.

Trump encouraged Ducey, a tepid ally, to find votes to overcome his narrow loss in the state in multiple calls after the 2020 election and asked Vice President Mike Pence call him and ask the same, according to the outlet.

Ducey told a donor about the calls earlier this year, saying that he was under “pressure” from Trump to overturn the election. He also said he was surprised special counsel Jack Smith did not request information on the calls for his federal investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. 

Ducey did not record the call, the donor told The Post. He left office in January being term limited.

State investigations into Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud in Arizona did not discover any fraud. Trump lost Arizona by less than 10,000 votes in 2020, a margin of about 0.3 percent.

The reported phone calls bear resemblance to a recorded call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021. In the call, Trump asks Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the election results.

“What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than [the 11,779 vote margin of defeat] we have, because we won the state,” Trump said in the call.

Trump is currently being investigated by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for the call and other attempts to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

Pence did not pressure Ducey to overturn the election in his calls to the governor, The Post reported.

Ducey endorsed and campaigned for Trump in 2020, but after the election their relationship soured. Trump repeatedly criticized Ducey on social media over the election in his state and called him a “RINO Republican.”

In one Twitter post, Trump said Ducey “fights harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems.”

Tags 2020 election 2020 election fraud Arizona Brad Raffensperger Donald Trump Doug Ducey Jack Smith Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  2. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  3. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  4. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  5. Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos ...
  6. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  7. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  8. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  9. Trump praises his appointments after Supreme Court strikes down ...
  10. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  11. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
  12. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  13. Rescue team leader after finding Titan sub wreckage: ‘There’s a lot of ...
  14. Former Arizona governor pressured by Trump to overturn 2020 results: reports
  15. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  16. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  17. Teamsters say strike still on the table at UPS
  18. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
Load more