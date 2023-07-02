trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Pompeo: Putin could see Wagner chief ‘threatening his power’

by Nick Robertson - 07/02/23 7:00 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/02/23 7:00 AM ET

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin saw Yevgeny Prigozhin as a threat to his power, potentially giving the Wagner Group leader a reason to go against him.

Prigozhin pulled his Wagner Group mercenaries out of the frontline in Ukraine in June and marched them towards Moscow, pledging to take down Russian military leadership. After negotiations, he instead went to Belarus

“I think Putin was being told by his senior military leaders — General Gerasimov and Minister of Defense Shoigu — that Prigozhin was getting too big for his britches,” Pompeo said Sunday in an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable.”

“And I think they were beginning to push back on and constrain him,” he added. “He didn’t like that.”

While many of the details of why Prighozhin turned on Moscow and what the future holds for him and Putin are still unknown, Pompeo posited that the Wagner chief’s betrayal will cause a shake up in the Russian oligarchy.

“Putin will see that as something that is a bridge too far,” Pompeo said.

“Much like [Chinese President] Xi Jinping went after the leaders of commercial enterprise that had gotten out too far and he felt threatened his power, I’m confident Putin began to think Prigozhin was threatening his,” he added.

Pompeo argued that he doesn’t believe Putin will allow another person to get as powerful as Prigozhin was, as the head of a global private army with deep ties in the Russian military.

The former Trump administration official also said he is doubtful that Prigozhin can return to his previous place of influence as a close Putin ally.

“I wouldn’t insure his life,” he said. “He’s not likely to find grace with Vladimir Putin again. Whether that ends up with him drinking some bad tea or just permanently in exile, it’s hard to know.”

Tags John Catsimatidis Mike Pompeo russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Wagner Group Xi Jinping Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
  2. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  3. Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law
  4. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
  5. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  6. Democrat-run Minnesota isn’t a blueprint for 2024 — it’s a cautionary tale
  7. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  8. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  9. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  10. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  11. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  12. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  13. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  14. Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos ...
  15. Why Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements are a crucial test case
  16. Former Arizona governor pressured by Trump to overturn 2020 results: reports
  17. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  18. Republicans are weaponization wannabes
Load more